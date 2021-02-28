Representative Image
Representative Image

Maharashtra reports 8,293 fresh COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths in last 24 hrs

ANI | Updated: Feb 28, 2021 22:01 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 8,293 new COVID-19 cases, 3,753 recoveries, and 62 deaths in the last 24-hours, the State Health Department informed on Sunday.

"The state has so far reported total of 21,55,070 COVID-19 cases, out of which, 77,008 are the active cases," the Maharashtra Health Department said.
A total of 52,154 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far. As many as 20,24,704 people have recovered from the disease.
According to the state health department, the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 93.95 percent and the fatality rate is 2.42 percent. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl