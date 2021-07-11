Maharashtra reports 8,296 new COVID-19 cases, 179 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 8,296 new COVID-19 cases, 6,026 recoveries and 179 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the state has 1,14,000 active cases and the total count of cases stands at 61,49,264 including 59,06,466 recoveries.

The death toll has gone up to 1,25,528.



The case fatality rate in the state is at 2.04 per cent and the recovery rate stands at 96.05 per cent.

At present, 5,85,580 people are in home quarantine and 4,737 people are in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai recorded 504 new COVID-19 cases, 736 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. The metropolis has 7,484 active cases. (ANI)

