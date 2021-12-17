Maharashtra reports 877 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 877 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths during the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Thursday.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12 per cent.

The state saw 632 recoveries, with this the cumulative discharged patients are 64,95,249. The recovery rate in the state is 97.72 per cent.

No new patient of Omicron variant reported in the state today. To date, a total of 32 patients infected with the Omicron virus have been reported in the state.

The bulletin read. Currently, 77,371 people are in-home quarantine and 839 people are in institutional quarantine. (ANI)