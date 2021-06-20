Maharashtra reports 8,912 new COVID-19 cases, 257 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 8,912 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths, according to the state government's health bulletin on Saturday.

As many as 10,373 patients were discharged in the 24-hour period, taking the total number to 57,10,356 along.



With 257 new deaths, the Covid death toll reached 1,17,356

At present, the active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 1,32,597.

In Maharashtra, case fatality rate is at 1.97 per cent while the recovery rate reached 95.76 per cent. (ANI)

