Maharashtra reports 9,251 new corona cases, 257 fatalities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Maharashtra has reported 9,251 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,66,368, said the health department.

The total count includes 1,45,481 active cases and 2,07,194 discharged cases.

Meanwhile, 1,090 COVID-19 positive cases and 52 deaths were recorded in Mumbai while 617 were discharged after being recovered from the disease on Saturday, said the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

The COVID-19 tally in the city has now climbed to 1,07,981 including 78,877 patients recovered and discharged and 6,033 deaths.

Dharavi confirmed 10 new coronavirus cases, taking the number of people infected with the virus to 2,529 including 2,155 discharges and 124 active cases, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On Friday, the daily positivity rate was 1.09 per cent, today it has come down to 1.06 per cent. Subsequently, the doubling rate of positive patients has also jumped to 66 days today from 64 yesterday, said BMC. (ANI)

