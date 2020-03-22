Maharashtra reports fifth coronavirus death in India, positive cases mount to 324

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): A 63-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 expired here taking the death toll to a total of 5 across the country.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday stated that the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 324.

According to the Public Health Department, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, the male patient was admitted at a private hospital on March 19. The patient expired on March 21 at 11:03 pm.

"The patient had chronic history of diabetes high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease and he developed acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) leading to death," read a statement. (ANI)