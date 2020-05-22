Maharashtra reports highest rise of 2,940 COVID-19 cases in a day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Maharashtra reported its highest rise of COVID-19 cases in a single day with 2,940 new cases on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 44,582.

According to the state's Health Department bulletin, 857 persons recovered and discharged today, taking the total number of discharged patients to 12,583.

"There are 30, 474 active COVID-19 cases in the State. A total of 63 new deaths recorded today taking the total death toll to 1,517," the bulletin informed.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that as many as 53 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Friday, taking the total positive cases to 1,478 and 57 deaths.

Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai (MCGM) informed that a total of 1,751 new COVID-19 positive cases and 27 deaths reported in Mumbai today. The total positive case rose to 27,068 and the death toll rose to 909 in the city. (ANI)

