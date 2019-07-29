Residents of Tata Nagar building risk their lives each day in order to cross the gallery area of the building with the help of a self-tied rope (Photo/ANI)
Maharashtra: Residents forced to live in dilapidated building in Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:39 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Over 100 families are forced to reside in a dilapidated building, Tata Nagar in Mumbai, which is on the verge of collapsing.
However, the residents of this building claim that a case is pending in this matter in High Court since last few years.
Chirag Mandalay, a resident said, "We are residing here for 60 to 70 years. The flats in this building are occupied by the mill workers. A court case is pending for the last six to seven years in the High Court. We have requested the authorities to let us redevelop this building but they haven't done anything in this regard yet."
Chirag resides on the first floor of Tata Nagar building. The balconies of this building have been partly collapsed already and there are no railings in the gallery. The residents have to risk their lives and cross the gallery each day, holding a self-tied rope.

"It is so risky for the children residing in this building who have to hold the pillars in the gallery in order to cross the area. 123 families are residing here currently. The structure of this building has been audited by the High Court at least three times. The evaluator warned us to vacate the building at the soonest," said Chirag.
The residents here told that the mill workers living here are forced to live in precarious living condition as they cannot afford to live in a rented house in Mumbai city. Hence, they have learned to live in a house with a leaking ceiling and cracks all over the walls.
"During heavy rains, many families residing here shift for around four months and return later as it becomes impossible to reside here during the rainy season. We are so scared to sleep at night here. We are gripped by fear that something might fall on us during our sleep," said Mahindra Sadashiv Kamre.
"We live on the third floor of this building. The delivery persons and vendors are scared to even enter into this building so they have stopped coming here. We have to go downstairs and collect our order or fruits and vegetables every day," said Mahindra's wife, Chaya Mahendra Kamre.
Residents claim that the case was earlier shifted to Supreme Court and then again shifted to the High Court. The court keeps on extending the dates but they haven't taken any decision in this matter.
The situation is such that the flats in this building are on the verge of collapsing. People here are always gripped by fear that this building might collapse one day. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:55 IST

