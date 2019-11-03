Maharashtra: RPF staff return lost purse to woman in Dadar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Dadar in Mumbai returned a lost purse belonging to a woman on Saturday, which carried mobile phones, cash and jewellery worth Rs 3,50,000.

The purse belonged to Meenal (40), who lived in the town of Ratnagiri, who went to attend the Bhai Dooj festival with her husband, and while boarding a train from Dadar Terminal to Ratnagiri, she realised that she had left her purse near platform number 7/8 of the station.

SIPF Vineet Kumar Singh found the purse near the bridge of platform 7 and 8 during patrolling on Saturday afternoon and brought the possession to the RPF Dadar office.

Soon after, Meenal came to the office searching for the bag. After a detailed description of the purse's contents, SIPF Singh completed all the necessary investigations and handed over the purse along with all the contents to Meenal.

The purse contained a Nokia mobile phone, a Samsung mobile phone, cash, six pieces of gold rings, one golden necklace, 2 gold pieces of mangalsutra and a pair of golden earrings.

The woman later thanked RPF Dadar for their work. (ANI)

