Maharashtra scales up screenings at railway stations, highways

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): The screening at railway stations, Pune-Mumbai Expressway and Mumbai-Pune Highway will start from today for which 50 thermal scanners have been procured.

"Screening at railway stations, Pune-Mumbai Expressway and Mumbai-Pune Highway will start from today for which we procured 50 thermal scanners. Apart from food and essentials nothing will be allowed for delivery at home," said Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner of Pune.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police will now take action against people fleeing quarantine facility for Covid-19 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, said official sources on Thursday.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 173, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (1 each) have occurred in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

