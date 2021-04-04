Maharashtra sees highest single-day spike of 57,074 COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): With 57,074 new coronavirus infections, Maharashtra on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic started.

According to the state government's data, the active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 4,30,503. With the 222 deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 55,878. As many as 25,22,823 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The recovery rate in Maharashtra is 83.8 percent while the case fatality rate is 1.86 per cent.



As many as 11,163 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Mumbai, taking the total infections to 4,52,445. The cumulative recoveries reached 3,71,628 with 5,263 fresh discharges.

The city's death toll due to COVID-19 mounted 11,776 after 25 new deaths reported today. At present, the active cases now stand at 68,052.

Earlier in the day, Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik announced Maharashtra will enter strict weekend lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am, adding that essential services and transportation including buses, trains and taxis will be allowed.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting today in view of surging COVID-19 cases, he told reporters here.

Malik said that government offices will operate with 50 per cent capacity and industries will continue to operate without any restrictions. (ANI)

