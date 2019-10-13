Union Minister Amit Shah offering prayer at Shri Ambabai Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Union Minister Amit Shah offering prayer at Shri Ambabai Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Maharashtra: Shah offers prayers at Shri Ambabai Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:17 IST

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at Shri Ambabai Mahalaxmi Temple in poll-bound Maharashtra's Kolhapur city.
Shah is in Maharashtra for campaigning for the assembly elections which are scheduled to be held on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.
While addressing a gathering at the Tapovan school ground in the city, Shah said that no other Prime Minister except Narendra Modi has the courage to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
"No other Prime Minister had the courage to abrogate Article 370. Many governments came. Many Prime Ministers came but no one showed courage. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a 56-inch chest who showed the courage to abrogate Article 370," he said.
The BJP is contesting 164 seats while the Shiv Sena has fielded 124 candidates. As many as 14 candidates of smaller parties are contesting the assembly polls on the BJP's lotus symbol. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 17:27 IST

With 'utter politeness,' Rajnath asks Pak to change thinking or...

Pataudi (Haryana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday gave a stern warning to Pakistan with 'utter politeness,' saying Islamabad should change its direction of thinking or the neighbouring country could end up being divided into 'several parts.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:59 IST

Delhi: Sonia Gandhi performs rituals of 'Shobha Yatra' on Valmiki Jayanti

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday performed rituals of 'Shobha Yatra' of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti from her residence here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:56 IST

BJP delegation to visit South Korea tomorrow for a week

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A BJP delegation led by National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao is scheduled to visit South Korea for a week on October 14 with an aim to foster better relations with it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:38 IST

Telangana: Deceased bus driver's body shifted to Khammam...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Telangana Police on Sunday shifted the body of bus driver Srinivas Reddy, who immolated himself during a strike of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), to Khammam district amid high security.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:29 IST

Rs 25 lakh crore will be spent for rural infrastructure...

Bhandara (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): In a big boost to strengthen rural infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Rs 25 lakh crore will be spent for infrastructural development in the villages across the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:08 IST

Yechury terms Union Minister Prasad's comment on Indian economy...

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday hit out at Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for his statement that the country's economy is fine because three movies earned Rs 120 crore in a day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:43 IST

Only PM Modi with 56-inch chest showed the courage to abrogate...

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said that no other Prime Minister except Narendra Modi had the courage to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:31 IST

Assam: NDFB cadre arrested with illegal arms

Chirang (Assam) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): In a joint operation conducted by Assam Police and the CRPF with army personnel a National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) cadre has been apprehended here for possessing illegal arms.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:29 IST

Coimbatore hosts first official LGBT pride parade

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The streets of Coimbatore were filled with colours on Sunday as the city hosted its first official Pride march.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:19 IST

Odisha: CDMO in-charge suspended for dereliction of duty in...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Odisha government on Sunday suspended Sundergarh's Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) in-charge Pankaj Patel for alleged negligence of duty while implementing the 'Mo Sarkar' initiative.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:18 IST

Shia Waqf Board to assist CBI in its probe into anomalies by Waqf boards

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Shia Central Waqf Board on Sunday said that it will submit a list of corrupt trustees to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who sold, purchased and transferred the waqf properties for their "selfish motive".

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:11 IST

Andhra: Police seizes lorry smuggling rice meant for...

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Police here seized a lorry smuggling rice, meant for distribution under the PDS scheme, said Sriharibabu, Sub-Inspector of the Kanchikacherla police station on Sunday.

Read More
iocl