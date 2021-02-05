Maharashtra: Shiv Sena workers hold protest against rising fuel prices

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena party leaders and workers on Friday held a statewide protest in Maharashtra against the Central government over the rising petrol and diesel price.

"People are asking me why I am out here on streets. I want to tell and assure them that if there is any issue related to Maharashtra state, then people do not have to come on the streets because our government is capable enough to do. But, the matter is related to the centre. We will protest against them if it is not in the interests of the people, even if we are in power in the state. We will protest against this unjust hike of fuel prices," Maharashtra Transport Minister and Senior Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab told ANI in Mumbai.



The minister also said that protests are their first step to resist the decision; they will take other steps if the Central government does not listen.

Shiv Sena workers gathered at various places of the state and staged protests and shouted slogans against the Central government.

They were also seen carrying gas cylinders as well as held bullock-cart and bicycle marches to register their protest against the hike in fuel prices.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas counted the lower production in oil-producing nations due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason behind the soaring fuel prices a week ago. (ANI)