Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM) visited Western Naval Command in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)
Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM) visited Western Naval Command in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Maharashtra: Shripad Naik visits Western Naval Command in Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:13 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM) and Minister of State (MoS) for AYUSH, Shripad Naik on Wednesday, visited the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command in Mumbai.
The RRM was accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Headquarters Western Naval Command after which he interacted with Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief and other senior officers.
Naik was briefed on the role and responsibilities of the Command during the interaction.
Earlier this month, Naik flagged off an expedition team of mountaineers to Mount Elbrus in Russia.
The team is aiming to hoist the Indian national flag atop the mountain on August 15, on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day of India.
"The expedition team of eight professionals from Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) in Darjeeling, led by its principal GP Captain Jaikishan, plans to summit the mountain, the highest peak in European continent on August 15," an official statement said.
The team will also perform 'asanas' atop the mountain in an attempt to showcase the importance of Yoga to the international community. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:37 IST

Maharashtra: Flood fury in Pune division claims 48 lives, 3 missing

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): At least 48 people have lost their lives while three persons are still missing across the flood-battered Pune division, Divisional Commissioner's office said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:26 IST

Allahabad: Bajrang Dal pledges for 'Akhand Bharat' on Pak I-Day

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Allahabad's Bajrang Dal unit pledged for an 'Undivided India' while lighting up earthen lamps around a massive poster of 'Bharat Mata' to observe Pakistan Independence Day on late Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:12 IST

Gujarat: Over 600 students unfurl National flag, Rakhi by...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Ahead of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, which are to be celebrated on Thursday, as many as 670 students of a school in Surat formed a human chain by positioning themselves to form the 'Tricolour National Flag' and 'Rakhi'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:01 IST

Faridabad DCP shoots himself dead

Faridabad (Haryana) [India] Aug 14 (ANI): Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor, allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:55 IST

Goa: Air India flight aborts landing at Dabolim airport due to...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Air India flight flying from Mumbai to Goa on Tuesday was forced to abort landing at the last minute as stray dogs were seen trespassing into the runway, a statement issued by the Navy said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:53 IST

Decision on Kashmir will escalate problems in valley, says...

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Criticising BJP ruled central government for its decision on the Kashmir issue, Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh asserted that it will further escalate the problems in the valley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:39 IST

J-K Guv's invitation to Rahul Gandhi was a tool of propaganda: P...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Hitting out at Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday stated that his invitation to Rahul Gandhi to visit the Valley was never a sincere one but just a tool of propaganda.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:19 IST

Delhi: Police arrest compatriot for murdering Nepalese man

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a boy named Vishal, hailing from Nepal, for murdering his compatriot Virender.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 07:10 IST

18-year-old drowns in pond in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): An 18-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Hyderabad's Medipally area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 07:08 IST

Bandaru Dattatreya slams KCR for not fulfilling election promises

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Former Union Minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of not keeping his election promise of waiving loans of the farmers in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 06:55 IST

Police recruitment exam racket: Examination cancelled, says CM...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that persons allegedly impersonating local candidates in a police recruitment examination in Kangra district have been sent to jail and the examination has been cancelled.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 06:43 IST

Cong plans grand celebrations for Rajiv Gandhi's birth...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Congress party is set to celebrate former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary on a grand scale with programmes being held across the country on August 20, sources said on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl