Maharashtra: Son stabs father to death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Police on Wednesday arrested a man who killed his own father by stabbing him to death in the Byculla area of Mumbai in Maharashtra.

"Akil Ahmed Ansari, the father was stabbed to death by his son in the Railway Colony of Byculla area. Ansari refused his son to support him financially to start his own business after which the incident took place," stated a press note by the JJ Marg police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

