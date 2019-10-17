Maharashtra: Stone pelted at former Shiv Sena leader Harshvardhan Jadhav's house

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A mob on late Wednesday night pelted stones at the house of former Shiv Sena leader Harshvardhan Jadhav, which is located in Kannad tehsil area of the city.

As per Jadhav's wife, a group of men gathered outside their house between 12 am to 1 am and started throwing stones at their house. They were also heard sloganeering "Jai Shivaji, Jai Shivaji."

During the incident, a watchman guarding the house was hit by a stone and sustained injuries.

Not only that, but the violent mob also attacked the Jadhav's car and broke the glass.

The former Shiv Sena leader is yet to file a complaint with the police.

Yesterday, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Osmanabad, Omraje Nimbalkar faced a knife attack.

He was addressing an election rally for the local Shiv Sena candidate Kailash Patil when a youth suddenly came out from the crowd and attacked him. (ANI)

