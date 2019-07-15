Maharashtra: Students forced to cross flooded road to school

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Students of Bangarwadi area here are forced to wade through a flooded road to reach school about three kilometres away from their homes.

"There is only one road out of the village and that too is flooded. Water is around three feet deep and it has made the road inaccessible. Children going to school face a lot of hardship. This issue has been there for the past many years and gets worse in monsoons. said Sanjay Wagh, a resident of the village.

"The students are forced to cross that flooded road as there is no other way to reach the district school. They keep their books on the head while crossing it and then sit all day with wet clothes. The children sometimes fall into the water while crossing it. They also fall sick due to this. We have complained to the head of the village, the district magistrate but nobody takes action," said Vanita a resident of the village.

Officials declined to comment on the matter. (ANI)

