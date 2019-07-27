Representative Image
Maharashtra: Students forced to cross flooded road to school

Rescue Operations Called Off After All 700 Passengers Rescued From Train | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:54 IST

Badlapur (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Rescue operations for stranded passengers of Mahalakshmi express have been called off all agencies, officials said here on Saturday.
Confirming that all the 700 passengers were rescued, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Teams of NDRF, Navy, IAF, Railways and state administration have safely rescued all the 700 passengers stranded on Mahalaxmi Express near Mumbai. We were closely monitoring the entire operation. Kudos to the rescue teams for their exemplary effort."
Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, with 700 passengers on board, is stranded as torrential rainfall continued to batter Mumbai. The train is held up between Vangani and Badlapur, which is 100 kilometres away from Mumbai, since 3 am today, according to a passenger on board.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, instructed the Chief Secretary to monitor rescue operations personally. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:57 IST

Milind Deora's resignation not yet accepted: Kharge

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday said the resignation of Milind Deora as Mumbai Congress president has not been accepted.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:55 IST

Disregard to rules, parliamentary conventions erode stature of...

Mumbai (India), July 27 (ANI): Expressing his anguish over the chaotic scenes in Rajya Sabha during voting on RTI bill, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday that any disregard to the rules and parliamentary conventions erode the stature of the Upper House.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:42 IST

Anandiben Patel to take oath as UP Governor on July 29

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Anandiben Patel will take oath as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh here on July 29, officials said on Saturday.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:42 IST

First batch of Apaches arrives for IAF: Boeing

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Boeing on Monday announced the arrival of first four AH-64E Apaches for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Hindan Air Force Station.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:38 IST

Corruption was common in govt services during Congress rule: JP Nadda

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], July 27 (ANI): Firing a salvo of allegations against the previous Congress regimes, BJP working president JP Nadda said corruption was quite common in government services under Congress rule in Haryana but the BJP government has done away with the culture of bribe prevalent i

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:34 IST

Yediyurappa, BJP misused office of Karnataka Governor, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took oath in an "unconstitutional way", adding that BJP "misused" the office of the Governor.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:28 IST

E-tendering case: Narottam Mishra's former personal staff held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Friday arrested two persons who have worked as personal staff of BJP MLA Narottam Mishra in e-tendering scam case.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:26 IST

Nation remembers 'People's President' Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on 4th...

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Going down the memory lane, people from different walks of life fondly remembered former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, popularly known as the 'Missile Man of India', on his fourth death anniversary on Saturday.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:25 IST

Siliguri: 4 held, 6 kg gold biscuits seized

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 27 (ANI): Four people were arrested and 6kg of foreign-origin gold biscuits were seized from their possession here.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:21 IST

Rain likely in several districts of Odisha for next few hours: Skymet

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 27 (ANI): A private weather forecasting agency, Skymet Weather on Saturday predicted widespread rains in 23 districts across Odisha during the next four to five hours.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:19 IST

Aparna Yadav: Azam Khan should have apologised for his remarks

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Aparna Yadav on Saturday said that Azam Khan should have apologised for his remarks on BJP MP Rama Devi during Lok Sabha proceedings this week.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:18 IST

All passengers rescued from Mahalaxmi Express

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): All 700 passengers who were stranded on board Mahalaxmi Express between Vagani and Badlapur have been evacuated safely, Central Railways' Chief Public Relations Officer said on Saturday.

