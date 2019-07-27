Maharashtra: Students forced to cross flooded road to school

Badlapur (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Rescue operations for stranded passengers of Mahalakshmi express have been called off all agencies, officials said here on Saturday.

Confirming that all the 700 passengers were rescued, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Teams of NDRF, Navy, IAF, Railways and state administration have safely rescued all the 700 passengers stranded on Mahalaxmi Express near Mumbai. We were closely monitoring the entire operation. Kudos to the rescue teams for their exemplary effort."

Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, with 700 passengers on board, is stranded as torrential rainfall continued to batter Mumbai. The train is held up between Vangani and Badlapur, which is 100 kilometres away from Mumbai, since 3 am today, according to a passenger on board.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, instructed the Chief Secretary to monitor rescue operations personally. (ANI)