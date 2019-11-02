Maharashtra: Sub-Inspector arrested for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A Sub-Inspector posted in Nalasopara police station was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000.

According to an official statement, the Sub-Inspector, named Dharmendra Singh Sonawane had allegedly demanded Rs 1.40 lakh bribe from a person for not registering a case against him. After negotiations, the demand was reduced to Rs 50,000.

The person had later complained regarding the same to the Anti-Corruption Bureau which later laid a trap and arrested the official at 1 pm on Friday.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

