Maharashtra: Sub Inspector commits suicide in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A Police Sub Inspector identified as Dhanaji Sakharam Raut allegedly committed suicide on Monday morning here.

Sub Inspector Raut was posted at Mumbai's Andheri Railway Police Station. He allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at 5.30 am in the morning.

The cause of the suicide is yet not known.

Raut lived in Thane and had become a Sub Inspector after qualifying in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams in 2016.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

