Maharashtra: Suburban trains suspended amid heavy rainfall

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 03 (ANI): Heavy rains coinciding with high tide lashed rail services in Mumbai on Saturday due to backflow of water in Kurla, Sion and Chunabhati section.

Trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vashi on harbour line and CSMT-Thane on mainline stand cancelled.

"Services have been suspended between CSMT-Vashi and CSMT-Thane for now as a precautionary measure due to waterlogging in Kurla-Thane belt," told Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.

He also added, "However, services between Vashi and Panvel, CSMT-Bandra/Goregaon are running on harbour line while on mainline services are running between Thane and Khopoli."

Trans harbour line and Belapur-Khakopar section, however, is running properly so far.

Mumbai police requested people not to venture in waterlogged areas and to maintain distance from the sea.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next few days in Konkan and other parts of south Maharashtra. (ANI)

