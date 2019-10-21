Maharashtra: Teacher died during election duty at Kolhapur

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A teacher died due to a heart attack while performing her election duties in Karvir assembly constituency earlier today.

The deceased is identified as Sarjerao Bhosale.

Maharashtra saw 60.5 per cent voter turnout till 6 pm in assembly polls, the Election Commission said on Monday.

The state had recorded 63.08 poll percentage in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and 60.79 per cent in this year's General Elections. (ANI)

