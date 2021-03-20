Maharashtra: Thane court to hear bail application of Sachin Waze on March 30

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): A Maharashtra court will on March 30 hear the anticipatory bail application of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Mansukh Hiran death case.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday filed its reply in the anticipatory bail application of Waze in the Thane sessions court.

According to top ATS sources, the unit has sought custody of Waze for further investigation.



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday had confirmed that the person, seen in a CCTV footage walking near Mukesh Ambani's residence on the night of February 25 when an explosive-laden vehicle was found, was Waze.

Waze was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in the death case of Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found on Carmichael Raod outside Antilia on February 25.

Hiran was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

