Maharashtra: Thick blanket of fog engulfs isolated areas of Nashik

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): A thick blanket of fog engulfed isolated areas of the Nashik district of Maharashtra leading to poor visibility in several areas on Sunday.

Due to fog, commuters are facing hurdles and the weather condition has become worrisome for the farmers here.



"I am a farmer, if the weather continued for a couple of days, then it will create hardship for the onion crop," a local at Deolali camp area told ANI.

A young boy said that the current weather conditions make it seem like he is at a hill station.

Meanwhile, parts of north India shivered under cold conditions. North India is likely to continue for the next few days, with several parts of the national capital recording a two to three-degree drop in temperature, According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. (ANI)

