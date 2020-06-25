Maharashtra threatens action against Patanjali, says its anti-Corona drugs yet to get Centre's nod

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that legal action will be initiated against pharmaceutical giant Patanjali if there was any advertisement or sale of its newly-launched COVID-19 ayurvedic drugs 'Coronil and Swasari' in the state before getting an approval from the Ayush Ministry.

"Maharashtra government will take legal action against Patanjali if they try to advertise or sell their anti-Corona drug as AYUSH Ministry is yet to approve the medicine," said Deshmukh while speaking to media.

Recently, Patanjali Ayurved launched 'Coronil and Swasari' claiming it to be Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19 and said clinical trials have shown favourable results. However, the Ayush Ministry said that facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it and it will clear its stance after review the report submitted by Patanjali.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that he will not permit to Patanjali to sell their anti-Corona drug in the state.

"We will not give permission to Patanjali to sell their anti-Corona drug in the state. We will decide once they get approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," said Raghu Sharma. (ANI)

