Gondia (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): A decomposed carcass of a tiger was found in the paddy fields of a village in the Chutia area of Maharashtra's Gondia district.



As per a forest officer, the carcass was found on Monday in a dismembered state with missing organs.

"We are searching for the missing parts," said the officer.

In a similar incident last week, a leopard's carcass was found in the Birsinghpur forest area in Madhya Pradesh after it was electrocuted. (ANI)