Maharashtra: Tigress and her two cubs found dead in Chandrapur's Chimur Forest

Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): A tigress and her two cubs were found dead at the edge of a drain near Metepar village in Chimur forest range of Chandrapur on Monday.

"A tigress and two of her cubs, aged between eight to nine months, were found dead. The people of the village informed the forest department about them lying in the dead state. A spotted deer was also found near the site of the incident, whose two legs were broken," Yuvraj Musarkar, a resident said.

Amod Gorkar, a Forest Department official said, "Three tigers of Chandrapur in Maharashtra have died in suspicious circumstances. It includes a tigress and two of its young ones. Forest department officials arrived at the spot as soon as the people informed us,'

The forest department is trying to find out the reason behind their death. (ANI)

