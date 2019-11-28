Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A tigress was found dead in the Dhaba village forest area, in Gondpipari, in the district on Wednesday morning.
"The carcass of the tigress was found nearby a stream in the forest. The post-mortem revealed that it died due to old age and hunger," the forest department said.
It is noteworthy that a tiger was found dead in Podsa in the same area a few days back. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Tigress found dead in Chandrapur district
ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 12:44 IST
