Maharashtra to change name of state departments for OBCs, SEBCs, VJNTs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Maharashtra government has decided to change the name of the state department for OBCs, SEBCs (socially and educationally backward classes), VJNTs (Vimukt Jati and nomadic tribes) and special backward classes.

These departments will now be called 'Bahujan Kalyan Department'.

The decision in this regard was taken in a cabinet meeting here on Wednesday.


