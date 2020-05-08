Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant (File Photo)
Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant (File Photo)

Maharashtra to promote all university students, except those in final year, without exams

ANI | Updated: May 08, 2020 17:22 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that all university students in the state, apart from those in the final year, will be promoted without examination due to COVID-19 lockdown.
"All university students in Maharashtra, except those in the final year, will be promoted to the next class without examination due to COVID-19 lockdown. The final year examinations will be held in July," State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1 issued directions to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4. (ANI)

iocl
iocl