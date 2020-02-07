Maharashtra: Toddler falls in water drum, dies

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after she fell in a water drum while playing in Shri Ram Nagar area of Palghar district here, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

Police informed that the girl was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

