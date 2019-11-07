Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra tops in justice delivery: Report

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Maharashtra was ranked first amongst 18 large states in terms of delivering justice.
In a first, Tata Trusts in collaboration with Centre for Social Justice, Common Cause, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, DAKSH, TISS-Prayas Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy published a report ' India Justice Report (IJR) 2019'.
Maharashtra is followed by Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Haryana while among the smaller states, Goa topped the list followed by Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.
Through a rigorous 18-month quantitative research, the India Justice Report ranked the states on the basis of justice delivery - police, judiciary, prisons and legal aid.
These four pillars need to function harmoniously for citizens to be satisfied with justice delivery.
Each pillar was analysed through the prism of budgets, human resources, personnel workload, diversity, infrastructure and trends (intention to improve over a five-year period), against the state's own declared standards and benchmarks.
In this regard, the report assesses how all the 29 states and seven UTs have capacitated themselves and, out of them, ranks the 18 large and mid-sized and seven small states introducing a spirit of competitiveness.
However, the report also highlights stark conclusions, when aggregated for an all-India picture. Vacancy is an issue across the pillars of police, prisons and the judiciary, with only about half the states having made an effort to reduce these over a five-year period.
For instance, the country, as a whole, has about 18,200 judges with about 23 per cent sanctioned posts' vacant. Women are also poorly represented in these pillars, constituting just 7 per cent of the police, the report said.
"Prisons are over-occupied at 114 per cent, where 68 per cent are undertrials awaiting investigation, inquiry or trial. Regarding budgets, most states are not able to fully utilise the funds given to them by the Centre, while the increase in spending on the police, prisons and judiciary does not keep pace with the overall increase in state expenditure," it outlined.
Speaking at the launch, Justice (retd.) Madan B Lokur said: "This is a pioneering study, the findings of which establish beyond doubt very serious lacunae in our Justice delivery system. It is an excellent effort to mainstream the issues concerning our justice system, which in fact affect every aspect of society, governance and the economy."
"I fervently hope the judiciary and the government will take note of the significant findings, and the states too will act to urgently plug the gaps in the management of police, prisons, forensics, justice delivery, legal aid and filling up the vacancies," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:29 IST

Form government in Maharashtra if you have numbers: Sanjay Raut...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Amid the uncertainty over the government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday challenged the BJP to go ahead and form the government alone if it has the numbers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:25 IST

MP: Boy beaten up by group of men in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): In a horrific incident, a boy was brutally beaten up allegedly by a group of men in the Agarthal area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:15 IST

Delhi: Saket court opens doors amid protests; lawyers greet...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The lawyers greeted the people coming to the Saket court with flowers on Thursday, even as the dispute between lawyers and police continues.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:43 IST

Mangaluru City Corporation polls: Cancer patient contesting on BJP ticket

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 7 (ANI): Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring her to fight against all odds, Jassel Viola D'Souza started her campaign as a BJP candidate for Mangaluru City Corporation elections on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:37 IST

Chandrapur: Rescue operation fails to save tiger

Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 7 (ANI): A tiger that fell into Sirna River yesterday in Chandrapur died today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:34 IST

Son of slain scribe who exposed Ram Rahim raises objection over...

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Anshul Chhatrapati, son of slain journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati who exposed Dera, on Thursday raised objections over dropping of the sedition charges against Honeypreet Insan in Dera Sacha Sauda violence case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:30 IST

Maharashtra: BJP delegation meets governor, discusses political...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Amidst the impasse between BJP and Shiv Sena over the formation of government in Maharashtra, a delegation led by state BJP President, Chandrakant Patil met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday and discussed political situation of the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:29 IST

MP: Jabalpur HC provides relief to BJP's Prahlad Joshi, suspends...

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Jabalpur High Court on Monday provided a big relief to BJP MLA Prahlad Lodhi by suspending the conviction and sentence against him till January 7 next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:27 IST

Plea in SC seeks FIR against Delhi cops for protesting at police HQ

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday sought a direction to initiate disciplinary actions and registration of FIR against the alleged erring Delhi police personnel for carrying out agitation outside the police headquarters against the Tis Hazari incident.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:25 IST

Chhattisgarh: Accidental firing injures CRPF jawan in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained an injury due to accidental firing here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:10 IST

Maha govt formation tussle: Shiv Sena to lodge its MLAs in hotel...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Shiv Sena MLAs will be safely lodged in a hotel here for next two days, said party leader Gulabrao Patil on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:09 IST

There're allegations of sexual harassment, financial...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): There are allegations of moral turpitude, financial irregularities, some case of suspected murders, sexual harassment and Benami transactions against KA William, Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Mysore, said Robert Rosario, representative of the Christian Commu

Read More
iocl