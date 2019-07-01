Representative Image
Representative Image

Maharashtra train derailment: 10 cancelled, 4 diverted due to mishap

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 08:37 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): 10 trains were cancelled after a goods train derailed between Jambrung and Thakurwari in Karjat-Lonavla section earlier today, the Central Railway said.
Furthermore, four trains have been short terminated while four others have been diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad.
"Trains which were cancelled include 22105 CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express, 12127 CSMT-Pune Intercity Express, 11007 CSMT-Pune Deccan Express, 11026 Pune-Bhusaval Express, 51318 Pune-Panvel Passenger, 51317 Panvel-Pune Passenger, 12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen and 12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati Express," said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai.
11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Koyna Express between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Pune was cancelled while 11025 Bhusaval-Pune Express was short terminated at Nasik Road and cancelled.
11301 CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express JCO, 11049 Ahmedabad-Kolhapur Express JCO, 12297 Ahmedabad-Pune Duranto Express JCO and 22944 Indore-Pune Express JCO were diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad, according to the statement.
20822 Santragachi-Pune Humsafar Express was short terminated at Panvel and 17614 Huzur Sahib Nanded-Panvel Express JCO short terminated at Pune.
17613 Panvel-Huzur Sahib Nanded Express JCO on Monday will originate from Pune, the release said.
"11030 Kolhapur-CSMT Koyna Express JCO will short terminate at Pune and will work as 11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Express JCO from Pune on Monday," it added.
In the wake of the derailment, intercity trains leaving from Mumbai to Pune have been cancelled and long-distance trains from Mumbai via Pune will be diverted via Igatpuri.
The Railways said state government and various other agencies have been requested to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travelers. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 09:04 IST

Amarnath yatra kicks off, to conclude on Aug 15

Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): The first batch of pilgrims left for Amarnath cave shrine from Baltal base camp here on Monday morning, kicking off the annual pilgrimage to the 46-day-long yatra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 08:26 IST

Raids at 14 spas in Noida, 35 arrested

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): As many as 35 people, including 10 men and 25 women, were arrested after 15 teams of police conducted raids at 14 spa centres in Sector 18 here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 06:59 IST

Unidentified miscreants erase 'Aurangabad', rewrite it as...

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants erased the name of the city "Aurangabad" from a board at the railway station and re-wrote it as "Sambhajinagar" on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 06:54 IST

Hyderabad: Police busts cricket betting racket, 2 apprehended

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Sunday busted a cricket-betting racket and apprehended two people in connection with it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 06:39 IST

Goods train derails near Karjat-Lonavla section: Railways official

Maharashtra [India], July 1 (ANI): A goods train was derailed between Jambrung and Thakurwari in the Karjat-Lonavla section on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 06:19 IST

WB: Police arrests five in possession of arms, ammunition

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], July 1 (ANI): West Bengal Police arrested five persons, in possession of arms and ammunition, during a raid at a rented house here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 05:47 IST

Kathua: Jitendra Singh distributes free set-top boxes to...

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Sunday distributed free Doordarshan set-top boxes to beneficiaries near the border area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 04:45 IST

Case registered against unknown persons after celebratory...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): A case has been registered against some unknown persons for firing celebratory gunshots outside party legislator Akash Vijayvargiya's office after he was granted bail on Saturday. Vijayvargiya was released from the jail on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 04:45 IST

MP: Case registered against BJP legislator for obstructing programme

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): The police on Sunday registered a case against BJP Sironj legislator Umakant Sharma for allegedly obstructing a programme organised under "Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Aur Nikah Yojna".

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 04:20 IST

U'khand: 300 quintals of waste cleaned after high-profile Gupta wedding

Auli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 1 (ANI): A huge pile of garbage that was left behind at a pristine hill station in Uttarakhand after a grandeur wedding ceremony of two sons of South Africa-based businessmen, has been cleaned, Municipal Corporation officials said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 03:36 IST

Hailstorm destroys tomato crops in Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Hailstorm destroyed several tomato crops in the Shaila village of Kullu district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 03:30 IST

Deboshree Chowdhury on fatwa against Nusrat Jahan: 'No one can...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): A day after a fatwa (diktat) was issued to Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan for wearing 'sindoor' in the Parliament, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debashree Chowdhury on Sunday said no one can issue a fatwa against an MP.

Read More
iocl