Maharashtra: Transport minister launches live tracking system for MSRTC buses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): State Transport Minister Diwakar Raote has launched a live tracking system for MSRTC buses that would allow the passengers to have real-time information about their commute.

"With the VTS (Vehicle Tracking System)-PIS (Passengers Information System), passengers will be able to understand where the state transport bus has arrived. Also, the actual time of departure will be determined by the LCD TV set at the every bus station," Raote said.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has over 18,000 buses in its fleet and carries more than 67 lakh passengers daily, he said.

GPS machines have been installed in all Shivneri buses of Mumbai Nashik route and in the next 5 to 6 months, all state transport buses will be installed with the VTS and PIS.

Raote said that a mobile application has been created for travellers to understand the location of the bus which will be available soon.

The Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of ST Corporation Ranjit Singh Deol, General Manager Rahul Toro, Deputy General Manager Suhas Jadhav were also present at the inauguration event. (ANI)