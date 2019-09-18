The two teachers jumped off the Mantralaya building on to the safety nets on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
The two teachers jumped off the Mantralaya building on to the safety nets on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Maharashtra: Two teachers register protest against state govt for grants

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:59 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Two teachers, demanding grants for schools for differently-abled, allegedly jumped off the second floor of Mantralaya building on Wednesday on the safety net.
The two men were identified as Hemant Patil and Arun Netore. They were taken into custody by the police.
"A total of 288 Ashramshalas were selected by the government of India for approval of grants. The state government is currently framing a policy for such Ashramshalas," sources in the state government said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:27 IST

Hyderabad: NIA registers its first case of Human Trafficking...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday registered its first case connected with human trafficking under the recently amended NIA Act 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:17 IST

75-year-old suffering from depression commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A 75-year-old man suffering from depression committed suicide here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:14 IST

Cabinet approves bonus for railway employees

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved payment of productivity-linked bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days wages to over 11.52 lakh eligible non-gazetted railway employees for 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:11 IST

Preparing NDRF Bandhu to enhance local community response during...

Siliguri (West-Bengal) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The NDRF is providing training to the community youth to ensure that maximum life and properties are saved during a disaster, stated the Director-General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Satya Narayan Pradhan in Siliguri on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:02 IST

Devipatnam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 34, 13 still missing

Devipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The death toll in the Godavari riverboat capsize incident near Kacchuluru village rose to 34 on Wednesday and 13 persons are still missing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:01 IST

Chhattisgarh: CM sanctions Rs 5 lakh to help road accident...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday met Nahid Khan, a survivor of the road accident at his residence and also sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for him to get a prosthetic leg implant.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:57 IST

C'garh: 2 held for raping, blackmailing woman in Baloda Bazaar

Baloda Bazaar (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Police on Wednesday arrested two people for allegedly raping and later blackmailing a woman here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:54 IST

NRC not for the whole country, says WB CM

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the media after her courtesy call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday said that the issue of National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) is not applicable to the entire country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:54 IST

Azad, Patel meet P Chidambaram in jail

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel on Wednesday met arrested party leader P Chidambaram in Tihar jail even as Sonia Gandhi expressed support full support of the party to him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:53 IST

DMK won't hold protest on Sept 20, will continue to oppose Hindi...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that the party has postponed its protest scheduled for September 20 against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the Hindi language after the latter issued a clarification on it.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:46 IST

Jessica Lal murder case: Convict's wife approaches NHRC for early release

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The wife of Manu Sharma, a convict in Jessica Lal murder case, has approached the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) for his release, alleging human rights violation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:44 IST

Vishwakarma puja held for world peace in Rameswaram

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): With traditional gaiety and fervour, Rameswaram on Wednesday celebrated Vishwakarma puja here at Akkasalai Vinayagar Temple for world peace.

Read More
iocl