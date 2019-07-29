Maharashtra: Two transporters arrested for brutally assaulting driver

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Two transporters - Akhil Pohankar and Amit Thakre - were arrested on Sunday for allegedly brutally assaulting a driver employed by the former.

The driver, Vicky Aaglawe, a resident of Kamleshwar (Nagpur), was hung with a rope tied to the office ceiling and beaten up with belt and sticks.

The arrests were made after a video of the duo torturing the driver by hanging him upside down from a ceiling hook and inserting a rod in his private parts went viral.

Akhil was allegedly furious over the driver's drinking habits and the disrepute it caused to his firm.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

