Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Two transporters - Akhil Pohankar and Amit Thakre - were arrested on Sunday for allegedly brutally assaulting a driver employed by the former.
The driver, Vicky Aaglawe, a resident of Kamleshwar (Nagpur), was hung with a rope tied to the office ceiling and beaten up with belt and sticks.
The arrests were made after a video of the duo torturing the driver by hanging him upside down from a ceiling hook and inserting a rod in his private parts went viral.
Akhil was allegedly furious over the driver's drinking habits and the disrepute it caused to his firm.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Two transporters arrested for brutally assaulting driver
ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 04:14 IST
Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Two transporters - Akhil Pohankar and Amit Thakre - were arrested on Sunday for allegedly brutally assaulting a driver employed by the former.