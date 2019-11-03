Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A two-year-old female leopard met with a road accident near Pimpri Pendhar on Sunday, as per Pune Forest Department.
The injured leopard was spotted lying on the road.
It has been moved to Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center for treatment. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Two-year-old female leopard meets with road accident in Pune
ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:12 IST
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A two-year-old female leopard met with a road accident near Pimpri Pendhar on Sunday, as per Pune Forest Department.