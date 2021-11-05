Maharashtra: Unidentified senior citizen found dead in Thane lake

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): The body of an unidentified woman aged around 60-65 years was found in Kachrali lake in Maharashtra's Thane city at around 7.30 am, said a civic body official.



Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell discovered the body floating in the lake after which they alerted Nauapda Police.

The body was handed over to the Nauapda Police officials and a case of accidental death has been registered.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

