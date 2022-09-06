Maharashtra: Union Minister Ramdas Athwale backs CM Shinde, says Thackeray lost "moral rights" to hold Dussehra rally

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Amid the ongoing tug of war between Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over holding Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, the Union Minister (MoS) for Social Justice department Ramdas Athwale took a jibe at Thackeray and said that the former CM has "lost moral rights" to hold Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park.

"The real Shiv Sena is with CM Eknath Shinde so he has the moral right to hold Shiv Sena's annual Dassehra rally in Shivaji Park, as far as Uddhav Thackeray is concerned the moral rights to hold this rally have slipped from his hands. He can hold a rally at any other place. He can hold the rally at BKC in Bandra," said Athwale.

He stressed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expects BMC to permit the Shinde faction at the earliest.

He also highlighted that the BJP-Shinde faction eye victory in the upcoming BMC elections.

"In the upcoming BMC election NDA will have the upper hand we would be supporting NDA (BJP+Shinde faction) but this time we are expecting a deputy mayor post after winning BMC," he added.

Addressing the berths and the MLC seats he said," New Maharashtra government is being formed with BJP and Shinde coming together we have also backed them ...we should also get one Ministerial berth in Maharashtra cabinet and one MLC seat from the 12 pending MLC seats."

He further backed up the BJP and exuded confidence in PM Modi-led government.

"PM Modi is a strong leader he has the number one ranking in the world, it's not a kid's play to face PM Modi, let them (opposition) get united we are ready to face them, Nitish Kumar is not a dependable leader, people do not have faith in him," he added.

His remarks came after, Thackeray on Monday said that the party's Dussehra rally will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.



Thackeray also took a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stating the party is not sure whether it will get permission for the event.

However, Thackeray said that whatever happens, he will hold a Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park ground itself.

"Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Shiv Sainiks from all over the State will reach for this rally. We do not know these technical things whether the government will give permission or not. We will rally. It doesn't matter to us whether others will hold rallies or not. The one who has loyalty in his blood is Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena has grown not by traitors but by the blood of Shiv Sainiks," said Thackeray.

The former Chief Minister said that a lot of things are happening in Maharashtra about which he will talk speak at the Dussehra rally.

"The soil of Maharashtra gives birth to men after traitors, not to impotent. People usually go with the ruling party but people are coming to Shiv Sena. Whatever I want to say, I will say it in the Dussehra rally," he added.

Attacking BJP, Thackeray said, "BJP had spread the rumour to the people that Shiv Sena have left Hindutva but I want to say that we have not left Hindutva."

"The doors of Matoshree are always open for those people who think that the real Hindutva is only Shiv Sena, the doors of Matoshree are always open for such people, I appeal to come together to strengthen the identity of Maharashtra and Hindutva," he added.

Earlier, former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday had claimed that the authorities were not accepting an application from his party to hold its annual Dussehra rally.

This will be the first time the Dussehra rally of the Shiv Sena after the split in the party. Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5. (ANI)

