Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while speaking to ANI on Friday (Photo/ANI)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while speaking to ANI on Friday (Photo/ANI)

Maharashtra: Unseasonal showers sweep away harvested crops, spell trouble for farmers

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:55 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The recent unseasonal rains have destroyed the harvested crops across the state and the farmers have suffered heavy losses, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday after chairing a meeting to take stock of the situation.
Earlier today, Fadnavis held a meeting with the district collectors to discuss the current situation and work accordingly.
"Maharashtra has witnessed unseasonal and unprecedented rains recently, due to which the farmers have suffered a huge loss across the state. I also held a meeting today with the district collectors and the officers of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to discuss this issue," said Fadnavis.
"Four big cyclones have hit the state in the past four months. Due to Kyarr cyclone, Maharashtra witnessed heavy rains in the last two weeks of October. The harvested crops have been destroyed largely. Lakhs of hectares of farmlands have been destroyed in 335 tehsils here," he added.
Fadnavis further asserted that the respective authorities and administration have been directed to take on-field stock of the situation.
"We are preparing the records to give compensation to the farmers. We have also sensitised insurance companies. The insurance companies would not be able to reach so many places hence the government machinery which is evaluating the extent of damage," said Fadnavis.
"In case the government authorities are unable to reach the affected villages on time, the villagers can upload the photograph of the affected areas and that would be taken as a proof to help the affected farmers. We will also seek help from the central government," he added.
Fadnavis also stated that a meeting of cabinet sub-committee will be called tomorrow to discuss the prevailing problem. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:16 IST

AP Minister Anil Kumar welcomes High Court's decision on Polavaram works

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav on Friday lauded the High Court's decision of quashing the stay on the execution of Polavaram project works.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:13 IST

Karnataka: PKKHS workers stage protest demanding separate state,...

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The workers of Pratyeka Kalyan Karnataka Horata Samiti (PKKHS) on Friday were detained after they staged a protest here demanding a separate state .

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:05 IST

Delhi schools to remain closed till Nov 5 due to increased pollution

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): As the air quality in Delhi-NCR dipped further and become hazardous today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that all schools in the national capital will remain closed till November 5.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:02 IST

Delhi: Passengers evacuated from metro train after complaints of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Passengers travelling in Delhi Metro train were evacuated on Friday after reports of burning smell.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:59 IST

V D Chafekar assumes charge as ADG Western Seabord

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Inspector General V D Chafekar, who was promoted to the rank of Addl. Director General (ADG) assumed the charge as ADG Western Seaboard (Indian Coast Guards) on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:55 IST

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy calls Kiran Bedi a 'demon'

Puducherry [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy referred to Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi as a 'demon' while addressing an event on the 35th death anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:46 IST

AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi gets bail in 2013 rioting case

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Aam Adami Party (AAP) MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and two others were granted bail by a trial court on the surety of Rs 25,000 each on Friday in connection with a rioting case in 2013.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:44 IST

MP: Snake bite victim subjected to witchcraft inside hospital,...

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): In a bizarre incident caught on camera, a snake bite victim was seen being treated by witchcraft inside the emergency ward of the district hospital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:37 IST

Rajasthan: Ambulance services hampered due to strike

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Workers of around 1500 ambulances of Rajasthan have gone on an indefinite strike for the past two days pressing for their Seven-point demands.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:36 IST

India-Germany will further strengthen cooperation to deal with...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the future of Indo-German relationship is "bright" and added that the two countries will further strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation to deal with threats such as terrorism and extremism.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:31 IST

NEET Impersonation Scam: Conditional bail granted to one accused...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): A Tamil Nadu court on Friday granted conditional bail to one of the accused in connection with the NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Examination) impersonation case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:30 IST

MP foundation day: CM Kamal Nath urges people to vow to work for...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): On the occasion of the formation day of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that everyone should together take a pledge to create a Madhya Pradesh which would be recognised globally.

Read More
iocl