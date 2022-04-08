Maharashtra: Water pipeline covering 15 villages in Nanded to be inaugurated on August 15

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Jal Jeevan Mission announced on Thursday that on the occasion of India's 75th year of Independence (August 15, 2022) a water pipeline covering 15 villages will be inaugurated in the Nanded district of Maharashtra.

"A special campaign under the Jal Jeevan Mission Maharashtra will see a 75-kilometre pipeline inaugurated in the Nanded district on the occasion of India's 75th year of Independence," reads the official statement.

According to the official website of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', the Ministry of Culture, Government of India said that the celebrations of 75th Independence Day will be on 15th August 2022.



Terming the pipeline a new lease of life, Jal Jeevan Mission said that "adequate and pure water supply will be provided to every household as per 55 Litres per Capita per Day. As the water connection will be conducted by the Jal Jeevan Mission Maharashtra, the water supply will be provided on time and with quality and will prove to be fruitful for those in rural areas."

According to the mission, the Marathwada region including Nanded has been plagued with regular droughts and water shortages. The Jal Jeevan Mission Maharashtra however hopes to save water and deliver it to people's doorsteps resolving their problems.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about how he believes that Jal Jeevan Mission will free women from having to toil hard to collect water, therefore, empowering more women in the process," reads the official statement.

Jal Jeevan Mission aims to supply water to every household in rural areas through individual plumbing by 2024. The mission is a part of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Ministry of Jalshakti. (ANI)

