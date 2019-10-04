Maharashtra: Wife of state minister Bawankule files nomination as independent candidate

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Jyoti, wife of state minister and sitting BJP MLA Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday filed nomination as an independent candidate from Kamptee constituency here.

Bawankule has been denied a ticket this time by BJP.

BJP on Friday released its fourth and final list of seven candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls, with senior leaders like Eknath Khadse and cabinet minister Vinod Tawde missing from the list.

With its final list of 7 candidates, it is now clear that BJP is fighting 26 more seats than its ally Shiv Sena. BJP will be contesting 150 seats and Shiv Sena will contest on 124 seats and other allies gets 14 seats as the total Assembly seat in Maharashtra is 288.

The election will be conducted on October 21 while the counting of votes will take place on October 24 in Maharashtra. (ANI)

