Maharashtra: Woman commits suicide after killing daughters, son in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself, after she killed her two daughters and a son in Pune on Sunday.

The incident was reported from Noor Mohalla of Pimpri-Chinchwad in the city.

Medical reports confirmed that the two girls, aged 7 and 9 years, respectively, were rape victims. A case has been registered and one accused has been arrested.

"Post-mortem examination revealed that the two girl victims of this case were raped and it is also confirmed that they were strangled to death. Police have arrested a suspect in this matter and registered a case against that accused and the lady who committed suicide under various sections including POCSO Act and 376 of IPC," ACP Ram Jadhav said.

Police are investigating the matter further. (ANI)


