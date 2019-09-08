Maharashtra: Woman stabbed to death by husband in Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband on Sunday in broad daylight in Maharashtra's Palghar.

A police official, Anil Dabre said, "The incident took place in the afternoon and was captured on the CCTV camera fitted on the road. We have arrested the man."

An FIR was registered in this regard.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

