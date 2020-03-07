Maharashtra: Women police officials deploy in Gadchiroli to fight Naxals

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Several women police personnel have been deployed in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra to combat the menace of Naxalism.

The major job of these women officials is to collect intelligence information and keeping a record of all the news and information pertaining to Naxals. On a daily basis, they speak to locals, interact with them to get information about Naxals, their hideouts and much more.

These women officers are also expected to work at the ground level and get into the deep forest areas to carry out combing operations like their male counterparts as and when required.

On a closer look, in every remote area of Gadchiroli district, the danger of Naxalites prevails, but the dedication and determination of these women officials give them success at every step. (ANI)

