Maharashtra: World's smallest woman takes part in yoga day celebration in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): On the eve of International Yoga Day, world's smallest living woman, Jyoti Amge, took part in a yoga session in Nagpur on Thursday.

Amge has been consistent in promoting yoga. She has been taking part in events organised in the city every year without fail.

Amge was seen stretching into an accurate yoga pose while sitting on the hands of yoga practitioner Dhanashree Lekurwale.

The idea to have an international day of yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 in his speech at the UN General Assembly. The members of the Assembly chose June 21 to mark the day as it is the longest day of the year.

The Central government along with organisations across the country mark this day each year with multiple events in a bid to celebrate and promote awareness on yoga. (ANI)

