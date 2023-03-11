Maharashtra: Youth shot dead by Naxalites over suspicion of police informer in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by Naxalites over suspicion of being a police informer in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sainath Naroti (26) was a native of Bhamragarh village in Gadchiroli.

"A young man was shot dead by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer, the deceased Sainath Naroti (age 26 years) had come to the Bhamragarh village on the occasion of Holi. He was preparing for competitive exams away from his village," the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) office said.



Earlier in February, a Head Constable was hacked to death by unidentified Naxalites in the insurgency-hit Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

According to the officer, unidentified Naxals brutally murdered a Head Constable, Pindi Ram Vetti, by slitting his throat.

"The deceased policeman was posted at Police Lines in Dantewada district. He went to Kadenar village to attend his brother's marriage function. After attending the marriage procession he was resting at a nearby village, where the group of Naxalites barged into the house and murdered the Head Constable by slitting his throat," Dantewada Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) R K Barman said.

"Head constable Vetti, who was the native of Gumalnar village under Geedam police station limits in the district, recently returned from Visakhapatnam after attending a training programme," the police officer added. (ANI)

