Maharashtra's COVID-19 count crosses 10-lakh mark with 24,886 new cases

Mumbai/Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): Maharashtra on Friday reported 24,886 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to over 10 lakhs, according to the state health department bulletin.

As per the bulletin, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 28,724 after 393 patients succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 10,15,681 including 7,15,023 discharged, 2,71,566 active cases and 28,724 deaths.



Meanwhile, 27,989 cases of violating mask-wearing norms registered in Pune from Sep 2- 10.

"The only aim of this rule is to encourage people to wear masks in public places. The enforcement has been carried out by the PMC & the Pune Police," said B Singh, DCP Crime, Pune City.

India's count of active COVID-19 has reached 9,43,480 cases. (ANI)

