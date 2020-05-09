Maharashtra's COVID-19 count rises to 20,228

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has risen to 20,228 with 1,165 new cases reported on Saturday, state Public Health Department said.

According to the official media bulletin, 48 deaths were reported due to the infection from the state today.

The number of COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery from the disease reached 3,800 with 330 patients discharged on Saturday.

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation area has the highest 12,864 cases and has recorded 489 deaths due to the infection.

Meanwhile, 25 new COVID-19 positive cases and one death was reported in Mumbai's Dharavi today, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

"Till now 833 positive cases and 27 deaths have been reported, " BMC said.

It said that 222 people discharged today. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had earlier today visited the Dharavi area and taken stock of COVID-19 situation and the preventive measures being taken there. (ANI)

