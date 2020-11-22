Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally reaches 17,80,208 with 5,753 new cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Maharashtra has reported 5,753 new COVID-19 cases, 4,060 recoveries and 50 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 17,80,208, said State Health Department.

There are 81,512 active cases in the state and 16,51,064 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is at 46,623.



Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recoveries/discharges and 19 deaths today.

The total number of cases here rise to 2,75,707, including 2,52,127 recoveries/discharges and 10,673 deaths. Active cases stand at 9,770.

India's coronavirus tally reached 90,95,807 on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

